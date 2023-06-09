VRA invests in programmes to promote environmental literacy

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, June 9, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, the Chief Executive, Volta River Authority (VRA), says the Authority has invested in programmes to promote environmental literacy in the country.

He said the Authority had partnered with the Ghana Education Service and provided 3,000 seedlings to five Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region.

The schools are Akwamuman SHS, Apeguso SHS, Boso SHS, Anum SHS, and Agena SHS.

Mr Antwi-Darkwa, in a speech read on his behalf, at a tree planting ceremony to mark this year’s tree planting exercise at Akwamuman SHS in the Eastern Region.

The programme is on the theme: “Our Forests, Our Health,” and aims to plant at least 10 million tree seedlings across the country.

The theme is in line with the Authority’s strategic objective of sustaining operational and service excellence in a clean and digital environment.

He expressed the Authority’s commitment to preserving biodiversity and ensuring a clean and safer environment.

In 2021, the government launched Green Ghana Day to restore the lost forest tree cover of the nation and contribute to the global effort to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He said the Authority has so far planted 2,600 seedlings, adding that the survival rate of the seedlings was 96 per cent.

“We recognize the importance of reducing our carbon footprint, embracing renewable energy sources, and minimizing our impact on the environment,” he said.

The Chief Executive urged the students to put in place mechanisms to ensure the survival of the seedlings for sustainable environmental practices.

The greener Ghana agenda, he stated, required a holistic approach to promote sustainable land use in the country.

“VRA is committed to environmental management systems and sees the green Ghana agenda as a call to action and catalyst for positive change,” he said.

A speech read on behalf of Mrs Faustina Baffour Awuah, Programmes Manager, Bamboo and Rattan Development Programme, Forestry Commission, commended VRA for its afforestation projects in preserving the environment.

She said the Commission had planted 2,000 bamboo seedlings to support government efforts in protecting the country’s biodiversity.

The Authority inaugurated the VRA Akwamuman Environmental Club to take good care of the seedlings, ensure their survival, and promote environmental practices in schools.

