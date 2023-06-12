“Green Ghana Day” is best response to deforestation – Ga East MCE

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, June 12, GNA – The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Mrs Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, says “Green Ghana Day” initiative is the best response to deforestation and climate change issues in the country.

“We all feel the effects of the weather these days so, this initiative is well thought through for us to be very conscious of the environment and protect it to sustain us,” she stated.

Mrs Kaakie Mann said this when she led some Senior Officers of the Assembly to plant about 1000 trees in the Municipality to commemorate the 2023 Green Ghana Day.

The Department of Parks and Gardens and the Department of Agriculture distributed seedlings to some residents for planting in their communities.

Ms. Marian Mawunyo Dompey, Municipal Director of Agriculture, expressed joy at the interest shown by the residents in the initiative.

“I am also excited because a lot of the Assembly staff have also picked some of the seedlings to plant in their various communities. This is a good sign.”

Madam Janet Oboni, Head of Parks and Gardens, indicated that her outfit would endeavour to follow up and guide those who took the seedlings to ensure they were planted properly and nurtured to grow to serve the purpose of the exercise.

She appealed to the residents to call at her outfit for any assistance, indicating that the Assembly had a nursery for various fruits and plant seedlings, including various flower species, and encouraged them (residents) to patronise it at highly subsidised prices.

Green Ghana Day was instituted by the Government in 2021 through the Ministry of Lands, Forestry and Natural Resources, and the Forestry Commission, as part of an aggressive national afforestation programme to restore the lost forest cover of the country and to contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change.

This year’s Day, on the theme: “Our Forests, Our Health”, is targeted at planting 10 million trees throughout the country.

