Black Meteors arrive in Egypt ahead of U-23 AFCON preparations

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 13, GNA – Ghana’s Under-23 side, Black Meteors have arrived in Egypt to continue preparations ahead of the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations slated for June 24 to July 7,2023.

The team began their camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram weeks ago and would round up their session with a two-weeks intensive training.

In all, 26 players have reported to camp with the exception of Black Stars trio Ernest Nuamah, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford Yeboah Koniigsdoffer who would join the team later this month after their qualifier game against Madagascar.

The team is currently at Alexandria where they would engage in a few friendly matches to get themselves ready for the continental assignment.

As part of charging up for the tournament, Ibrahim Tanko and his charges would test their readiness against one of the best African sides and current champions, Egypt on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Ghana would seek to triumph over Group A opponents, Morocco, Guinea and Congo as they journey to book a place in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

