GRA is constantly improving its services to enhance tax payment 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, June 14, GNA – Mrs Vivian Shika Omolumo, Assistant Commissioner and Head, Tema Community One Taxpayers Service Centre, has revealed that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has upgraded its services to facilitate tax payments by clients.

She said that GRA has taken advantage of technology to bring tax payments to the doorsteps of taxpayers for them to access from the comfort of their homes and offices.

Mrs Omolumo revealed this at a workshop held by GRA for stakeholders regarding the implementation of the 12.5 per cent advance tax payment in response to various comments from the attendees regarding the difficulties they have when paying taxes and engaging in other activities.

She said that paying taxes could also be done online and through banks, which had relieved individuals of the stress of having to travel to several locations to pay taxes and make basic enquiries.

In other jurisdictions, she continued, the restructuring process had also placed their offices closer to the public, and she emphasized that there were phone numbers made accessible for those who required more information to call.

The Head of Tema Community One Taxpayers Service Center’s also stated that the Authority has an active social media platform where users’ complaints were promptly resolved.

According to her, paying taxes on time was the most effective and efficient way to demonstrate your dedication to the country’s growth since it shows that the inhabitants of the nations from which Ghana’s government borrows are honouring their debts.

There won’t be a need for compliance tools to be paid upfront, according to Mrs Omolumo, if every person making an income is paying the correct taxes.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

