GPL Preview: Hearts in danger of relegation, Medeama nears first title berth

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 1, GNA – The penultimate game of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League promises lots of excitement as some teams battle for survival while others eye the ultimate title.

Accra Hearts of Oak have had a dreadful run of form, having lost five out of their last six matches, and are in danger of slipping into the relegation zone despite sitting eighth on the league table.

The Phobians have conceded 14 goals during this six-game run, the worst in the division in the last few matches, having suffered defeats against Medeama, Tamale City, and Legon Cities, among others.

It would certainly be a must-win encounter for the Phobians as they face relegation-threatened Real Tamale United on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Medeama could win their first ever GPL title if they secure a win against FC Samartex 1996 at Nsenkyire Park in Samreboi.

The “Mauve and Yellow” side, who have accumulated 56 points, look firm favourites to win this year’s title as they are four points away from Aduana Stars, who are second in the league table.

But Medeama’s task against Samartex 1996 wouldn’t be easy, as the Samreboi side needs to secure at least a win to guarantee premiership status come next season.

Aduana Stars face a daunting task if they are to keep their league title hopes alive as they face Nsoatreman FC.

Aduana Stars, who are winless in four matches, have been awful during their travels this season and are the least favourite against Nsoatreman, who have just lost once at home all season.

The bottom half of the table looks very fascinating as Great Olympics face Dreams FC in a crucial encounter at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

A win for Dreams would guarantee them a place in next season’s league, while Great Olympics would be in serious danger of relegation if they lost the match.

Accra Lions would be looking to get back to winning ways when they come up against Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors would be aiming to cement their place in the top four, while Accra Lions would be eager for a win to ensure safety.

Full fixture list:

Dreams FC vs. Great Olympics King Faisal vs. Legon Cities Accra Lions FC vs. Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak vs. Real Tamale United Bechem United vs. Berekum Chelsea Samartex 1996 vs. Medeama SC Karela United vs. Bibiani Gold Stars Kotoku Royals vs. Tamale City FC

GNA

