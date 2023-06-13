Ghana’s investment in energy infrastructure to spur industrialisation – Akufo-Addo

By Stephen Asante

Accra, June 13, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is upbeat about the prospects of Ghana’s industrialisation drive following the Government’s massive investment in energy infrastructure.

Countries seeking to industrialise in the 21st Century must aspire for stable, efficient and affordable power supply, he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was inaugurating the Accra Central Bulk Supply Point (BSP), at Adabraka, in the Greater Accra Region, explained that “electricity is no longer a luxury, but a necessity in this age”.

In view of this, the country was working assiduously to achieve universal access to electrification by 2025, he noted.

The US$40 million BSP project is a Japan-funded facility through its external technical agency, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project was conceived, following the decision to construct a BSP in proximity to the Accra Central Business District (CBD), and involves the construction of a 161/34.5 Kilovolt (kV) substation in a single bus configuration.

President Nana Akufo-Addo explained that the initiative was informed by the fact that electricity load in the CBD was growing at a higher rate than the system average of 10 per cent per annum.

The Accra CBD has in recent times seen an upsurge in commercial and industrial activities, scaling up the power demands.

The President lauded the Japanese Government for assisting the country to build a vibrant energy sector, adding that that was what was needed for a rapid socio-economic growth.

The facility is the fourth major bulk power supply point to be inaugurated in the last 18 months, reinforcing Ghana’s determination to reduce to the barest minimum transmission and distribution losses.

“We are committed to keep the power on,” President Nana Akufo-Addo assured.

He was optimistic that the erratic power supply that marred the country’s socio-economic development some years ago would be a thing of the past given the Government’s bid to invest in energy infrastructure.

Dr. Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, Minister of Energy, said the country had worked hard to stabilise power supply, and commended the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration for its investment in the energy sector.

Mr. Mochizuki Hisanobu, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, said his country cherished its long-standing partnership with the West African country and pledged Japan’s continued support to Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

