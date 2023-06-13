Aviation Youth Mentoring Programme to hold Career Day for students

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, June 13, GNA – Aviation Youth Mentoring Programme (AYMP), a non-profit based in

Washington DC in collaboration with the Ghana Air Force will on Wednesday, June 14, 2023,

host an Aviation Career Day in Accra.

The Day will provide students the opportunity to participate in interactive experiences and

conversations with pilots, air traffic controllers, and aerospace professionals globally.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr Kofi Okyere Darko, Country Representative of

AYMP said “we aim to inform and prepare aspiring aviators on their future careers through the

interaction with a diverse group of global aviation organizations.”

AYMP’s mission is to empower minority youth to pursue careers in aviation through professional

training, mentorship, and educational funding.

Mr Okyere Darko said this was the first time it was being hosted in Africa.

He said the Mentoring Programme is committed to involving, inspiring, and exposing

underserved youth, nationally and internationally, through the power of STEM & Aviation.

It said Students would experience an FAA-certified flight simulator, fly in a virtual reality flight

environment, engage with aviators from varying backgrounds, and hear from distinguished

aviation panelists.

It would also activate the imagination of the youth through an aviation giveaway.

The statement said the Ghana Youth Outreach Day is aimed at inspiring and empowering young

minds in the field of aviation, encouraging them to pursue their passions, embrace their unique

abilities, and make a positive impact on their communities.

“By creating a supportive and inclusive environment, the event seeks to instill a sense of

curiosity and ignite the limitless potential within each participant,” it said.

The statement expressed the belief in the power of youth to shape a better future.

This event is an opportunity for young individuals to explore careers in aviation by gaining

valuable skills and connecting with a network of mentors and peers who will support and guide

them on their journey.

This event is curated by NINETEEN57 Events & produced by Topdog and in Association with

Women in Aviation-Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

