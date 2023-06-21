GFA sends well wishes to Asamoah Gyan on retirement

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 21, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA)has sent a goodwill messages to former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan on his retirement.

Gyan, 37, officially announced his retirement at the Afriximbank Annual Meeting on Tuesday, having led the Black Stars to success in previous years.

Gyan, made his senior debut for the senior side in 2003 where he bagged a goal against Somalia.

He featured in Ghana’s World Cup debut in 2006, helping his side to secure a spot in the round of 16 stage, with his greatest achievement in the 2010 World Cup where he led the West African side to the quarterfinals for the first time.

Asamoah Gyan, popularly known as “BabyJet” became a household name during the 2010 FIFA World Cup earning him recognition both on the continent and on the world stage.

In his 109 international appearances, the prolific striker scored 51 goals, becoming Ghana’s all-time leading scorer.

To his credit, he was Africa’s top scorer at the world cup, surpassing the likes of Roger Milla, Samuel Etoo, Papa Bouba Diop and some other top talents with a goal-tally of six.

Following his contribution in football, he was named the BBC African Footballer of the year in 2010, CAF Team of the year in 2010, 2013 and 2014, and other prestigious honours.

GNA

