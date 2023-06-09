Germany, Italy to revive government consultations in autumn 

Rome, Jun. 8, (dpa/GNA) - Germany and Italy are planning to deepen their relations, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni agreed in Rome, starting with the revival of German-Italian intergovernmental consultations.

The talks are due to take place again in autumn for the first time since 2016, in Germany. The last meeting of this kind was held in northern Italy.

Germany only holds intergovernmental consultations, involving the heads of government and several ministers, with particularly close partners, including China, India and Brazil.

Scholz thanked Meloni for the “warm welcome” in Rome and emphasized, “how close and trusting the relations between our countries are.”

“Italy is an important partner and reliable friend for us,” he said.

GNA

