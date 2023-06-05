G4S supports Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon

Accra, May 30, GNA – G4S one of the leading security companies in Ghana has joined the list of sponsors for the second edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon fixed for Saturday, July 29.

Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is an initiative of Medivents Consult and endorsed by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) and supported by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

As part of their support G4S, would provide the orgaisers with men to compliment the security arrangements for the race, as well provide cash support to some of the outstanding athletes on the day.

Mr. Michael Gyapah – Managing Director of G4S commended the organisers for the initiative and urged them to work harder to ensure a successful event.

He said G4S was proud to be associated with the race that seeks to create a platform for the youth to exhibit their talents as well as adults who wants to keep fit and remained healthy.

“Keeping fit and healthy are essential for life and we are pleased that the race would provide participants the platform to achieve this and also win some attractive prizes at the end of the day.

“With the level of organisation so far, we have no doubt that, the race would soon become of the best in Ghana and the sub-region. We want to see as many people as possible running on the day,” he added.

Mr. Henri Senyo Penni General Manager of Medivents Consult, organisers of the event expressed appreciation to the company for their support.

He said the marathon was opened to all adding that professional athletes, race lovers, and all those in health and fitness are invited to participate.

“We want to ensure mass participation, hence the decision to introduce 5- Kilometres and 10-Kilometres in addition to the traditional 21-Kilometres,” he noted.

The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon would start at the Accra Sports Stadium and end at the Mantse Agbona, James Town.

Over 1000 athletes are expected to participate in the race, which is in its second year.

Among the sponsors of the race are; Serene Insurance, Allied Consortiums, HD Plus, mybet.Africa.com, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, Zimansky Hotel, Rek Foli Herbals and TXT Ghana.

GNA

