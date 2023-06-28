Fatigue caused our defeat against Morocco-Black Meteors Coach 

Accra, June 28, GNA- Ibrahim Tanko, Head Coach Ghana’s Black Meteors says his sides 5-1 defeat to Morocco was as a result of lack of rest, following their opening game against Congo Brazzaville on Sunday.

The Ghanaians were taken through 90 minutes shooting practice drill by the North African side to hand them their first defeat in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking at a post-match conference, the Coach said “It is a deserved win for Morocco but we had a day rest and they had two days of rest, the players showed fatigue.

”You saw how Congo also suffered the same fate because Guinea had an extra day to rest. Now we have two days before our next match, and we will make good use of it.”

He mentioned that his men would put aside yesterday’s defeat so as to focus on the semi-final decider against Guinea.

The Head Coach said both Ghana and Guinea stand a chance of making it to the next stage, but efforts were being put in place to give their opponents a tough assignment in their last Group A clash.

The Black Meteors of Ghana would jet off to Tangier where they would be playing their final group stage game tagged as the ‘Do or Die’ clash.

GNA

