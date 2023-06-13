Event Vendors Association of Ghana swears in new executives

BY Hafsa Obeng/Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, June 13, GNA – The Event Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) has sworn in its new executives to spearhead the affairs of the Association for the next four years.

The 22- member executive body is expected to operate with innovative, creative, and collaborative ideas to see to the realization of a buoyant events industry across the length and breadth of the country and internationally.

They will also prioritize initiatives aimed at improving skills and competencies of its members. Mr Ekow Sampson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), said the Authority was convinced that as an umbrella body with a unified voice for all members, the leadership would continue to use appropriate legal and ethical practices to resolve, negotiate and promote the activities of the industry.

“It is as body for all individuals and companies in the event industry, it is important to leverage the collective knowledge and expertise of members to create a thriving business environment that benefits everyone involved with EVAG,” he added.

Mr Sampson said there was the need for all vendors and suppliers from all segments of the market to join EVAG to excel in the dynamic and exciting world of event management since there were lots of benefits for members including networking opportunities, sharing of knowledge, experience and expertise, resolution of issues of members, and negotiation on behalf of members.

He said as part of the Authority’s efforts to deepen Public – Private Partnership engagements,

plans were far advanced to regulate the activities of Event Vendors across the country.

Tourism, as multi sectorial, is private sector driven and public sector led therefore the need to

regulate multi-purpose establishments which include conference centres, convention or

exhibition centres, event centres, banquet facilities,” he added.

Mr Sampson said the Authority would continue to engage EVAG and other organisations on the

registration and licensing regime of multi-purpose establishments, adding that it was important

that the Authority engaged industry professionals in the drafting stage of the regulations.

He said customer service within the events industry should be taken into careful consideration

as the provision of quality service created a lot of goodwill for individuals and companies alike

thereby increasing patronage to the facility.

Mr Sampson urged stakeholders and operators in the tourism value chain to prioritize customer

service to maintain their cherished customers and even attract more to their facilities.

He advised the new leadership of the Association to maintain the highest standards of

professionalism, transparency and accountability with unity of purpose.

Mrs Kate Hassan, National President, EVAG in her address said new leadership would in the years ahead, focus on key priorities and foster closer collaboration among members, both

regionally and nationally by working together, sharing resources and knowledge, and

supporting one another to create more vibrant and sustainable events industry in Ghana.

Also, “we will prioritize initiatives aimed at improving the skills and competencies of our

members.

This includes investing in training, organizing workshops and seminars, and developing new

standards and best practices. By building our capacity as event vendors, we can provide even

better services to our clients and improve the overall quality of the events we produce,” she added.

Mrs Hassan said her team would continue to advocate the industry at the national level by

engaging with policymakers and other stakeholders to raise awareness of the crucial role that

events play in the Ghanaian economy.

“We will also push for policies and regulations that support the growth and development of our

industry, and work to overcome any barriers that may hinder our progress,” she added.

Addressing the challenges faced by events vendors in Ghana, she said, the industry had been

hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many of them struggling to make ends meet,

pledging that with teamwork and confidence, the association would overcome the challenges

and emerge even stronger.

Dr Kwesi Eyison, Vice President, Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) advised the executives to

be “quick to listen and slow to speak” and be encouraged and be self-motivated in discharging

their duties.

“Criticisms will come, some will be constructive, some not constructive but you must have that

kind of strong will to overcome some of these challenges” to forge ahead towards the

advancement of EVAG.

