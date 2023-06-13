European stocks close broadly higher 

Frankfurt, Jun. 13, (dpa-AFX/GNA) - European stocks closed higher on Monday with investors looking ahead to central bank meetings for clues on interest rates.

The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting is scheduled for June 13-14. The US central bank is expected to pause its recent interest rate increases.

The Fed’s accompanying statement as well as US CPI data will be key as investors look for clues about the outlook for interest rates.

The European Central Bank is meanwhile expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Thursday. The People’s Bank of China and the Bank of Japan are also scheduled to announce their monetary policies this week.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 0.16% up. The UK’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.11%, Germany’s DAX climbed 0.93% and France’s CAC 40 surged 0.52%. Switzerland’s SMI gained 0.42%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Ireland, Portugal and Spain ended higher. Greece and Netherlands edged up marginally.

Iceland, Norway, Poland and Turkiye closed weak, while Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Russia and Sweden ended flat.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

