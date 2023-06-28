Enjoy the value in educating the Muslim child – President Akufo-Addo

By Stephen Asante

Accra, June 28, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the Muslim community to embrace formal education because of the value it offers.

“This country will afford your children the opportunity to rise to their highest possible calling.

“I, therefore, encourage you to take advantage of our progressive policies in the education sector to educate your children, both male and female,” he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was addressing Muslims at this year’s national celebration of the Eid-al-Adha, at the Independence Square, Accra.

Educating the Muslim child, he explained, was a requirement espoused by the tenets of Islam.

“I am aware that the first set of verses that were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which says, read in the name of thy Lord who created…read, and your Lord is most bountiful. He taught man by the pen. And He taught man what he did not know,” he noted.

President Nana Akufo-Addo pointed out that by virtue of education, many Ghanaian Muslims had been given the advantage to reach the pinnacle of their career development.

There were a substantial number of such people who had served in various capacities and continued to offer their expertise for the society’s growth, he emphasised.

“Muslim faithful, fellow Ghanaians, in the spirit of Eid, I ask you to continue to support the Government, your government, to deliver the needed progress and prosperity that we all seek,” he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo gave the assurance that his Administration would not leave anyone out, including the Muslim community, in the distribution of the requisite resources critical in building a vibrant human resource base.

He affirmed the Government’s commitment to work assiduously for the betterment of the people, in spite of the economic challenges confronting the nation.

“I said at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that we do not know how to bring back lives, but we know how to bring back an economy.

“I stand by those words. ‘Insha Allah (By God’s grace)’, we are working to restore the economy to full health, and, ‘Insha Allah’, we shall do so,” he stated.

GNA

