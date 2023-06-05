Elton John says ending AIDS by 2030 is possible, launches new funding

London, June 5, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – Elton John has said that ending AIDS by 2030 is “possible and doable” as his charity launched a new initiative.

The Elton John Aids Foundation on Thursday launched a three-year fund, worth $125 million, to tackle the growing rates of HIV infections in vulnerable communities.

Speaking about the Rocket Fund to Good Morning America (GMA), John said: “We still have work to do but that’s why I’m launching this, we really want to end the AIDS situation by 2030, we think it’s possible (and) it’s doable so we just want to get a move on.”

The fund will support access to HIV prevention and treatment services for more than 1 million people, including providing access to tests, antiretroviral therapies, and pre-exposure prophylaxis treatment for HIV (PrEP).

John has also launched “Let Your Inner Elton Out,” which encourages people to raise awareness of AIDS and HIV on social media by referencing the 76-year-old megastar.

“The message is come on, ‘Let Your Inner Elton Out,’ let’s raise the money, let’s get this done and dusted,” he said.

“I’m going to challenge some of my friends … I’m challenging Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Neil Patrick Harris and JoJo Siwa to see what they come up with.”

The singer-songwriter – with 10 UK number ones including “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word” – also spoke about his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

John said: “It’s [going to] be emotional but I’m not thinking about it. I’m just concentrating on doing the next best show I can.”

The final show is scheduled to take place in Stockholm, Sweden, next month.

He added: “[My sons are] going to be there at the final show. It’s [going to] be a tremendous occasion and who knows what it’s [going to] feel like?”

He previously confirmed this will definitely be his final tour, noting that by the end of it he will have done nearly 350 shows on this tour alone.

John will also headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset this month.

