ECG intensifies revenue mobilization efforts in Volta, Oti Regions

By Maxwell Awuma

Ho, Jun 1, GNA – The Volta and Oti Regional Directorate of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has activated the second phase of its mission to mobilise revenue in the two Regions.

This is the sequel to the successful completion of an initial one-month intensive revenue recovery exercise with the countrywide mobilisation exercise generating over GHC 3 billion within the period for the company.

Customers have thus responded positively to the call for payment, demonstrating their commitment to supporting the ECG’s efforts to ensure a sustainable electricity supply.

Mr. Solomon Adjiku, the Acting Regional Commercial Manager, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, expressed his gratitude to the customers, who have diligently fulfilled their payment responsibilities.

Institutions such as the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho Technical, Abutia Stone Quarry, and Volta Serene Hotel among others have responded to settling their bills since the exercise began on Monday.

“Their cooperation has contributed significantly to ECG’s revenue collection and the continued provision of reliable electricity services,” he said.

However, the ECG emphasized that disconnections are not a source of satisfaction for the company.

“Disconnections, which are last resort are done to keep the debt profile of customers very low and not a form of punishment.”

The Commercial Manager disclosed that ECG is considering the next line of action against clients who still owe since the last disconnection during the mobilisation exercise including the Volta Forest Products in Hohoe, aimed to keep the electricity supply chain running.

Mr Adjiku reiterated the importance of customer payments in sustaining the electricity supply chain, stating, “Customers should pay to enable ECG to gather the necessary revenue and keep the power on.”

The revenue collected plays a vital role in supporting the maintenance, upgrading, and expansion of the electricity infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to meet the needs of households and businesses.

The National Revenue Mobilization exercise remains a top priority for the ECG, as it strives to improve its financial stability and enhance service delivery. Customer cooperation and adherence to payment obligations play a crucial role in achieving these objectives.

This comprehensive approach aims to foster a culture of responsible payment and empower customers with convenient payment options.

As the ECG intensifies its revenue mobilization efforts, it reiterates its commitment to engaging with customers, providing necessary support, and ensuring the sustained supply of reliable electricity.

