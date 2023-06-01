Chamber of Mines advocates strong ties between local authorities and mining firms 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), June 01, GNA – Mr Suleman Koney, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, has called for a close working relationship between mining firms and local authorities for the mutual benefit of both parties.

He said strengthening such relationships would not only boost the local economy through job creation but also accelerate the development of host communities.

The CEO made the call when he paid a courtesy call to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Obuasi, Mr Elijah Adansi- Bonah, in his office.

He said the AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi mine was a strategic and important member of the Chamber, hence it was imperative for the Chamber to ensure that there was a good relationship between the company and the local authority.

“We appreciate the importance of a continuous harmonious relationship between AngloGold Ashanti and the local authorities here. We at Ghana Chamber of Mines want to deepen this relationship to the benefit of the mining communities,” he said.

Mr Koney also stressed the importance of the 10- year Social- Economic Development Plan of AngloGold Ashanti launched in July 2022, saying that the plan would serve as a catalyst for the development of Obuasi.

He spoke about the security of the Obuasi Mine and underlined the responsibility of the Government to protect and support the mine so it to focus on its core business.

Mr Adansi-Bonah commended the CEO and his management for the visit and acknowledged the significant role of the Chamber in sustaining healthy relationships between its members and stakeholders,

He commended the level of participation and contribution of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly towards the implementation of the 10-year Socio-economic Development Plan of AngloGold Ashanti.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager, Sustainability AngloGold Ashanti, commended the Municipal Chief Executive for playing a key role in maintaining a good relationship between AngloGold Ashanti and the communities within which the Mine operates.

GNA

