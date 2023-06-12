Eastern Nobles Club supports widows 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Anum-Apapam, June 12, GNA-The Eastern Nobles Club, a UK-based Ghanaian Association, has supported some widows at Anum-Apapam, a village near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The items presented to the widows included pieces of cloth, food items and some money for their upkeep.

The donation formed part of the Association’s aim to support vulnerable groups and communities especially in the Eastern Region to improve living standards of the people.

Mrs Veronica Awuku, President of the Association who led a team to do the presentation said they were touched by the plight of the living conditions of the widows and decided to come to their aid.

She said the Association was planning to provide a borehole in a deprived community in other parts of the region to ensure potable drinking water.

The Association will be launched in July in the UK to appeal to more Ghanaians based it there particularly Manchester, to come together and give back to their societies and communities which nurtured them.

GNA

