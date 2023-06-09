Driver, others win awards for fighting COVID-19

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), Jun 09, GNA – Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has presented a citation to a driver and other health staff who were at the forefront in the fight to contain COVID-19.

“Presidential honour for Distinguished Service, in recognition of your leadership, passion, commitment, hard work, sacrifices to save lives and health relations during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Your fervent and remarkable services will always be remembered”, the citation, signed by President Akufo-Addo, read.

Dr. Salih said following the declaration by the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, that COVID-19 was no longer a disease of public health of international emergency, the President of the Republic saw the need to award health staff who placed their lives on the line during the pandemic.

The Regional Minister during the awards ceremony in Tumu, stressed that the President said it was a result of the strict adherence to the restrictions that the nation was spared “if you compare to figures from other nations.”

Dr Bin Salih said: “It is an honour to you to receive these certificates from His Excellency”, and urged those not recognised to rather continue to serve well as they would all be recognised in due course.

Dr Bin Salih appealed to the health staff to accept posting to the Upper West Region saying, “Where ever you find yourself, be motivated to give your best.”

The Regional Minister honoured a driver of the Tumu Hospital, Mr John Kwadjo Aboadwo, who showed selfless service during the period of the pandemic and asked others to emulate him.

He thanked those that contributed to the fight from the regional level including P&W Ghanem, Suya Company Ltd, the traditional leaders, the clergy, and the media for their support.

Mr Yakubu Fuseini Batong, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive, said so far, 30, 14 persons had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Damien Punguyire, the Upper West Regional Director of Health Services, said it was an honour to give certificates to deserving health officials as COVID-19 brought a lot of challenges to the health sector and expressed happiness for the President choosing to celebrate health staff for saving the lives of people during the pandemic.

He said it was not a fight for only health staff and commended all stakeholders who were involved for their efforts.

Dr. Punguyire urged all to practise routine preventive measures by moving from specific responses to general routine services, giving education and services on COVID-19 as well.

Dr Punguyire said that the Upper West Region recorded 996 cases of COVID-19, out of which 46 lost their lives.

He said 72 health workers suffered from the disease, but none lost his or her life responding to the pandemic.

He congratulated the awardees for their hard work, dedication, and commitment towards the response saying, “Despite the response, all the indicators including service delivery did not dip.”

Dr. Punguyire stated that 42 health staff were recognised in Sissala East, and 41 in Sissala West, whilst Wa West combined with Daffiama Issa Bussie District were awarded seven certificates.

Dr. Charles Wood, the Medical Superintendent of the Tumu Hospital said: “It’s an honour to receive this award from the President and it’s for the hard work of the emergency health committee.

“It was stressful, we went through a lot, especially during contact tracing, Police Officers were used not to arrest but to help infected persons, and it also means I should continue to work harder”, he added.

Mr John Kwadjo Aboadzo, a 29-year-old driver said: “I am very happy, when I send this to the house, my wife and children would see the work that I did as a driver and I am proud of it, I thank the President.”

Mrs Zuomawelle Portia of the Tumu Hospital said: “I am very happy to receive such an honour from the President. This alone shows my work is appreciated.”

