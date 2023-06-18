Court prohibits OSP from declaring Charles Bissue “wanted”  

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 18, GNA- An Accra Human Rights Court has granted an interim injunction application by Mr Charles Bissue, restraining the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from executing the arrest it claims to have obtained.

The court presided over by Justice Nicholas Abodakpi also prohibited the Special Prosecutor from seeking further arrest warrants and publishing notices, declaring Mr Bissue as wanted until the substantive matter was resolved.

The duration of the Injunction is set for 10 days. The case has been adjourned to June 22, 2023.

The Court on Monday, June 12, 2023, adjourned the substantive case, involving Mr Bissue to July 4, 2023, on grounds of ill health.

The Lawyer for Mr Bissue told the Court that his client was unwell and could not attend the Court proceedings.

The Lawyer was supposed to move an injunction application seeking to stop OSP from prosecuting him.

On June 13, 2023, the OSP declared Mr Bissue, former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, as wanted.

