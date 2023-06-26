COMOG appeals to MPs to vote for bill against LGBTQ+

Accra, June 26, GNA – The Coalition of Muslim Organisations, Ghana, (COMOG) has urged the 275 Members of Parliament (MPs) to vote for the bill to become law in Ghana against LGBTQ+.

“We are emphatically making this statement to demonstrate our resolve in the fight against the practice of LGBTQI+ in Ghana…and have taken notice of the laying of the Proper Human Sexual Practice and Ghanaian Family Value Bill in parliament for a final debate”.

“As Muslims, we passionately expect our Muslim Caucus in Parliament, especially, to come together and vote for the bill enbloc to demonstrate their belief in the teachings of Islam, notwithstanding some opportunity cost that may come with it; as Muslims, Islam is paramount and must come first without any compromise”.

A statement signed by Mohammed Shamsu Deen Shaibu, Chairman, Media and Research Committee, COMOG and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said it was important, as Ghanaians, to draw their attention to the dangerous health implications of the practice of LGBTQI+ to the human race.

It said over 80 per cent of those in the practice had one terminal disease or the other and it was therefore important, irrespective of religious persuasions to rise against the practice to protect children and the unborn generations.

It said in a survey conducted and reported by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), over 95 per cent of Ghanaians were against the practice of LGBTQI+ in Ghana.

“This we believe should serve as a guide to our parliamentarians to debate in support of the bill to be seen truly as representing their people.

“As the revulsion of Ghanaians is indicated in the CDD and other reports, we would like to urge all Ghanaians to take keen interest in the debate on the floor of parliament.

“We (Ghanaians) treasure the values of our culture and religion, so we would like to encourage all constituents to use the alignment of the debate of their MPs to decide their fortunes in the upcoming 2024 elections.

It said no MP found debating against the Bill should be voted for to return to parliament, irrespective of their political party affiliation – be it NPP, NDC, CPP and urged all Imams who will be leading Eidul Adhaa prayers to reinforce the position of Islam on the LGBTQI+ practice.

“Finally, COMOG wishes to state its non-partisan position, and for empirical evidence would like to refer the public to our contributions to the campaign for the re-election of Samuel Nartey George (NDC MP for Ningo-Prampram), which we intend to replicate in the campaign of John Ntim Fordjour (NPP MP for Assin South).

“The general support received by Sam George from across the cultural, traditional, religious and political divide is a strong indication of how Ghanaians are going to decide the fate of MPs who will debate against the Bill, and that should also send a strong warning to such MPs”.

GNA

