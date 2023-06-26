Assemblies of God marks Men’s Ministry Day

By Priscilla Nimako

Tema, June 26, GNA -The Rhema Basilica Assemblies of God at Mataheko-Redrow Estate has marked their Men Ministry Day with holiness for revival as its focus for the celebration.

The Men’s Ministry Day is a programme organised annually to ignite the desire of men in the church.

Mr. Moses Pongo, the President of the Men’s Ministry, said holiness was exhorted for complete devotion, perfect righteousness, and not functioning oneself according to the formal lust in their ignorance.

“But as he that hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation, as stated in 1 Peter 1:15,” he said,

He said if something was holy, that meant it was dedicated or set apart for services, which was considered in the spiritual respect, to inspire belief, and that Christians are expected by God to have relationships with him through holiness.

Mr. Pongo said Christians are to dedicate themselves to God, for He was not just expecting believers to come to church but to have a relationship with him like a father and son, which must be done with commitment.

He said believers must set themselves apart for God within the community. It was difficult to distinguish between Christians and non-believers in this generation because of their lifestyle, but it must please God, who does not need any rebelliousness in the Kingdom.

The Reverend Jonnie Titus Kwame Kuzagbe, the Head Pastor, said Men’s Ministry was celebrated to bring them together and remind them of their responsibility in the church because they are the project implementers.

Rev. Kuzagbe said the day was set aside to remind the men that they still cherished them, which was done annually.

