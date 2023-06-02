Carpenter jailed for stealing nanny goat 

By Edward Williams

Jasikan (O/R), Jun 2, GNA-The Jasikan Circuit Court has sentenced Mawuli Agbenya, aged 36, to one-year imprisonment in hard labour for stealing a nanny goat.

Agbenya pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before the Court presided over by Mr Alfred Kwabena Asiedu.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Vincent Kpodo said the complainant, a self-employed, and the convict, a carpenter was both residents of Okadjakrom near Jasikan.

He said on May 14, at about 1400 hours, the complainant released four of her goats for grazing and on their return, a nanny goat ‘did return home with the others’.

ASP Kpodo said the complainant searched for the nanny goat in the community but never found it.

He said she became suspicious of the convict and informed the Unit Committee in the neighbourhood about it.

ASP Kpodo said with the assistance of the Committee members, a search was conducted including the residence of the convict.

He said they found the missing goat, slaughtered and kept it in a bowl in the convict’s residence.

He said the complainant identified the meat as her missing nanny goat valued at GH¢500.

ASP Kpodo said the convict was arrested and during interrogation, he admitted stealing the goat, which strayed into his house.

He said the complainant however rejected the slaughtered goat and directed that it remained with the convict.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

