Businessman remanded over GHS200,000 recruitment scam

By Joyce Danso

Accra, June 22, GNA – A businessman who allegedly collected GHS200,000 from a farmer under the pretext of enlisting 30 persons into Ghana’s Security services but failed, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Emmanuel Goodluck Asempa, is alleged to have collected between GHS5,000 and GHS10,000 to enlist the victims through protocol allocations into the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Armed Forces, among others.

Asempa allegedly collected the money in the year 2020 and went into hiding. He was only smoked out from his hideout by the Police on June 14, this year.

Charged with defrauding by false pretence, Asempa has pleaded not.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo has remanded Asempa into Police custody, pending further investigations into the matter.

Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong prayed the court to remand the accused persons to enable the Police pursue the accomplices.

When the trial Judge asked the accused person whether he had anything to say in respect of the prayer of the prosecution, accused person said, “I have admitted the fact, but I am only disputing the amount involved. I have told the Police all that I needed to tell the Police.”

The accused person is expected to appear before on July 3, 2023.

Prosecution told the court that the complainant’s name (withheld) was a 54-year-old farmer and a resident of Osu, Accra.

It said the accused person resided in Kumasi.

According to prosecution, about three years ago, the complainant and Asempa met at Afrikiko restaurant, and they became friends.

It said through their conversation, Asempa told the complainant that he operated a travel and tour business and he also assisted people to get employment in security services and other government agencies.

The prosecution said based on that information, the complainant believed what the accused person and she also informed her friends who also showed interest in the enlistment.

It said Asempa told the complainant that he had protocol enlistment into the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Armed Forces, and other sister security services.

“The suspect, as part of his deceit, told the complainant that for the protocol enlistment, the person would not need to go through the normal process. Immediately they pay their money, they would go for medicals and training.”

Prosecution said the accused person charged between GHS 5,000 and GHS10,000 depending on the security service the person wanted to join.

It said the complainant collected monies from the victims to the tune of GHS200,000 and handed it over to the accused person.

According to prosecution, some of the money was sent through the accused mobile money account and Fidelity Bank Account at Adum branch.

It said Asempa after collecting the money went into hiding.

Prosecution said, “when the suspect was called on his phone, he would not answer and even if he picks up the call, he will only insult the complainant.”

It said on March 22, 2023, a report was made to the Police and on June 14, this year, he was arrested at Alisa Hotel area in Accra.

Prosecution said accused person in his caution statement admitted the offence and indicated that three of his friends namely, Nana Gyemfi, Naana Emelia, Ama Acheampong Gyeamah, Philip Kofi Owusu Brempong and Eric Okyereh were the people who allegedly collected that money, but he did not know their homes.

GNA

