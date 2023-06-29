Bono Minister donates GHS 5,000.00 to support upgrade works at Sunyani Coronation Park

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, June 29, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has donated GHS 5,000.00 to the Bono Regional Office of the National Sports Authority (NSA) to facilitate ongoing renovation works at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The need for the renovation of the Coronation Park had become a matter of great public concern in Sunyani following the qualification of Bofoakwa Tano FC, one of the traditional teams of the Bono Region back to the Ghana Premier League to use the park as its home venue.

But the park, after years of neglect, would require an upgrade of the dressing room, safe zone, inner perimeter, press centre and the playing pitch to a befitting premier league standard to enable Bofoakwa Tano FC to play its home matches.

Madam Owusu-Banahene in a brief speech during the donation said citizens could not depend on the government for support, and therefore decided to set the pace for other citizens of Bono to emulate for the Coronation Park to receive the required facelift.

She gave the assurance that it was not going to be the last of such gestures but would visit again until completion of the work.

Mr Foster Kwame Opoku Boakye, the Acting Bono Regional Director of the NSA, receiving the donation on behalf of the Authority commended the Minister for her contribution towards sports development in the region.

GNA

