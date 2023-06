Rome, June 7, (dpa/GNA) – The abdominal operation on Pope Francis has been completed, the Holy See says.

The operation on the 86-year-old lasted three hours, and was completed “without complications,” it says.

The statement comes after the pope was admitted to hospital, in order to undergo an urgent operation to repair a hernia in his abdominal area.

He was expected to be hospitalized for several days following the procedure.

GNA

