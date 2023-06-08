Black Meteors coach names provisional squad for U-23 AFCON in Morocco

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 8, GNA – Ibrahim Tanko, Head Coach of Ghana’s U-23 side, the Black Meteors, has named a 29-man provisional squad for the upcoming U-23 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco.

Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named in the squad, which is expected to start a two-week camp in Egypt on Monday, ahead of the tournament in Morocco slated for June 24–July 8, 2023.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh of FC Zurich has also made the squad, as has Nordsjælland FC’s Ernest Nuamah, who was recently adjudged the Young Best Player in the Danish League.

Germany-based Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, who plays for Hamburger SV, has been named in the squad, having recently received a late call-up to the senior national team, the Black Stars, who will face Madagascar in AFCON 2024 qualifiers.

A flurry of local players also made the squad, including Accra Lions’ Dominic Nsobila, King Faisal’s David Oppong, Dreams FC’s Slyvester Simba, and Great Olympics’ Ashie Quaye, among others.

Ghana faces a stern test as they seek qualification for the Paris Olympics in 2024, having been paired with host Morocco, Guinea, and Congo in Group A.

The Black Meteors would start their campaign with a game against Congo on June 25, before taking on Morocco and Guinea on June 27 and June 30, respectively.

Squad list: Danland Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), Emmanual Esso (Legon Cities), Aziz Dari (Bechem United), Dominic Nsobila (Accra Lions), Emmanuel Apau (Gold Stars), Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics), Samari Abass (Accra Lions), Godfred Wakii (Aduana Stars), Augustine Randolf (Karela United), Emmanuel Adjei (Attram Di Visser) ,

Aaron Essel (Bechem United), David Oppong (King Faisal), Fatawu Isahaku (Sporting Lisbon), Enerst Nuamah (Nordsjælland) , Zubairu Ibrahim (Jendistvo FC), Salim Adams (Cicinati FC), Kwadwo Poku (LAFC), Danuiel Afriyie, Jordan Amisah (Shiefield FC), Emmanuel Essiam (FC Basel), Terry Yegbe(SJK), Ransford-Yeboah (Hamburger), Kamaldeen Sulemana, Emmanuel Yeboah (Cluj FC)

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

