Avoid cold water, weather conditions-Sickle cell patients told  

Accra, June 19. GNA – The Ghana Institute of Medical Genetics on Monday observed the World Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Day with a call on sickle cell patients to desist from walking in fog, rain and avoid cold water.

An 81-year-old sickle cell patient, Madam Rebecca Agyei Tettey, who gave the advice at an open day held in Accra to create awareness on the disease, said sickle cell patients must bath warm water and cover up properly when the weather was cold to avoid breaking down.

She said the myth that sickle cell patients died early was untrue, saying “sickle cell patients are intelligent and healthy people, all you need to do is to adopt healthy lifestyles that work for you”.

“I have been able to live long and healthy because I attend my clinic session regularly, monitor my diets. I don’t swim in the sea, and I urge young persons living with this disease to do same,” she said.

Madam Tettey also urged sickle cell patients to live freely, and not bottle up hurts as that could kill them slowly.

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders.

Red blood cells contain hemoglobin, a protein that carries oxygen.

Healthy red blood cells are round, and they move through small blood vessels to carry oxygen to all parts of the body.

Experts say there is some abnormality in the hemoglobin of people with SCD, which causes the red blood cells to become hard and sticky and look like a C-shaped farm tool called a “sickle”.

The sickle cells die early, which causes a constant shortage of red blood cells. When they travel through small blood vessels, they get stuck and clog the blood flow.

This disease causes pain and other serious complications such as infection, acute chest syndrome and stroke.

Dr Amma Benneh Akwasi Kumah, Director of Ghana Institute of Clinical Genetics, called on the government and the public to support sickle cell patients in their treatment journey.

She described SCD as inherited and life prone and that people living with it needed support not stigmatisation.

Dr Kumah said early detection was key to avoid complications and improve care for all.

Dr Vandyke Sey, Head of Department at the Korle Bu Polyclinic, said Ghana needed to be more concerned about patients living with SCD, and called for the expansion of treatment facilities.

“When it comes to management of the disease, we have realised that most patients on admission do not have the money to pay to group and cross match blood and some even need to get donors before they are transfused, and this is a challenge,” she said.

Rev. Mercy Edu Gyamfi, a mother of two girls living with SCD, entreated parents with SCD children to seek early medical care and learn about the disease.

She encouraged all SCD patients to continue taking their medications and avoid eating too much oily food, which could be dangerous to their health.

The World Sickle Cell Disease Day is observed annually on June 19 with the goal to increase public knowledge and an understanding of SCD, and the challenges experienced by patients and their families and caregivers.

The Theme for this year’s celebration is: “Improving Sickle Cell Disease care for all.”

