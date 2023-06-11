Atiwa West NCCE promotes civic responsibility in schools

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Kwabeng (E/R), June 11, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) office in the Atiwa West District has visited over 30 public schools to educate students and teachers on responsible citizenship.

The visit was part of activities of the NCCE to mark this year’s citizenship week celebration, which seeks to promote national development and cohesion.

Among the schools visited were A.M.E. Zion JHS, Presbyterian JHS, Methodist JHS, Roman Catholic JHS, Anglican JHS, Islamic JHS, Blue Star JHS, and Advent JHS.

During the visit, Mr. Joseph Owusu Koranteng, Atiwa West District Director of NCCE, spoke on the theme: “Thirty Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Youth.”

He narrated the history of the First to Fourth Republics and enumerated what led to the longevity and sustainability of the Fourth Republic.

He encouraged the pupils to be bold and report crimes to authorities at home and at school whenever they come across suspicious people or people who were engaging in unlawful activities.

He mentioned some things that the youth could do to protect Ghana’s democracy and ensure its sustainability, as well as advised schoolchildren to study hard to fulfil their dreams in life.

Police Superintendent Harold Yamoah of the Kwabeng District Police Office, who served as a resource person, also encouraged students to be responsible young citizens.

He advised them to desist from illegal mining (Galamsey) while urging them to uphold national values such as patriotism, honesty, discipline, hard work, respect, and tolerance for peaceful cohesion.

