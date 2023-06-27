Assin North by-elections: Voting progressing steadily at Assin Endwa

By Prince Acquah

Assin Endwa (C/R), June 27, GNA – Voting is progressing steadily and peacefully at Assin Endwa in the Assin North Constituency as enthusiastic voters continue to throng polling centres in their numbers.

More than 100 voters had cast their votes at each of the polling centres with just four hours into the elections, which commenced at exactly 0700 hours.

Mr Akwasi Aboagye, the Presiding Officer for Assin Endwa Community A Polling Station, said they were looking forward to all 383 registered voters turning out considering the excitement that had characterised the exercise.

“It has been very calm and peaceful here. We pray it ends like this,” he said.

At the Assin Endwa Community B, 382 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots.

As at 0940 hours, Frank Boakye Yiadom, Presiding Officer for the Centre, said almost 30 per cent of the expected voters had cast their ballots with at least 40 people still in the queue.

“The process has been smooth and calm here,” he corroborated.

As at 0943, 157 out of 686 expected voters had voted at the Endwa Catholic Primary School.

Mr Johnson Dowager, Presiding Officer for the Centre, expressed satisfaction with the level of participation and hoped the process would end peacefully.

GNA

