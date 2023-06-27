Assin North By-election: Police arrest one person for interfering with electoral processes, another for posing as policeman+Photos

Assin-Bereku, June 27, GNA- The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man for interfering with the electoral processes in the ongoing Assin North by-election in the Central Region of Ghana.

Another man has been picked for posing as a policeman.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the people of Assin North, and Ghanaians, in general, that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure security, law and order before, during and after Tuesday’s by-election.

This follows a meeting Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police, held a meeting with the key stakeholders in the bye-election. The security concerns of all the stakeholders were noted and had been factored into the final security strategy for the election, a statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, assured in Accra.

