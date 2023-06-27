Assin North By-election: Both NPP, NDC tour polling centres in Assin Bereku+Photos

Assin-Bereku, June 27, GNA- The Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a Chairman Wontumi and his team are touring the various polling centres in Assin Bereku as voting is underway in the Assin North by-election.

Meanwhile, the former Running Mate of former President John Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang and her entourage are also visiting the polling centres to witness the voting in the Assin North by-election. Among the entourage is Dr Ato Forson, the Minority Leader of Parliament.

