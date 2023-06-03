Anthrax outbreak: one dead, 11 infected at Binduri 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, June 3, GNA – One person has been confirmed dead while 11 others are infected with Anthrax, after an outbreak of the disease in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region.

In a statement, signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Dr Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi, the Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, the victims consumed the carcass of dead cattle infected with anthrax.

“On June 1, 2023, the Regional Health Directorate received notification for two anthrax cases with one death in Binduri District following the consumption of dead cattle.

“In all, four cattle have died in the affected community. So far, 11 suspected cases have been identified and contact tracing efforts are underway in the community.”

The statement, therefore, warned all districts especially those bordering Binduri to be on high alert, prioritise and intensify surveillance activities for anthrax at all health facilities and communities.

The statement urged the districts to manage suspected cases with Ciprofloxacin and Doxycycline and employ risk communication to sensitise communities.

“Community members should be engaged to desist eating dead cattle of unknown cause and appropriate linkages should be established with Veterinary Service in each district for a holistic control of the disease,” it said.

GNA

