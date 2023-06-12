Anthrax outbreak in Binduri: MP urges adherence to containment measures 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, June 12, GNA – Following the outbreak of anthrax in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region, Mr Abanga Abdulai, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Binduri, has called for adherence to containment measures.

Mr Abanga in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Binduri District Health Directorate received notification from a Veterinary Officer concerning two cases of suspected human anthrax cases.

He said the situation had resulted in the death of one person in Bansi following the consumption of a dead cattle.

“I will like, first of all, to express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, and to wish affected patients speedy recovery.” Mr Abanga said.

“I wish to also urge all constituents to remain calm whilst the experts and essential stakeholders continue with ongoing efforts to contain the situation.”

He appealed to all constituents to take the necessary precautions and follow prevention and containment measures rolled out by the health authorities and the Veterinary Services Department (VSD).

He said he was aware that there were other suspected cases and that contact tracing had been activated.

He noted that the Government had responded expeditiously by making enough vaccines and medicines available to contain the outbreak and prevent escalation.

He said the Ministry of Health and the VSD had since started mass vaccination of livestock, whilst treatment of those infected was ongoing.

Mr Abanga said he had also provided support to both the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) in the Binduri District to enable them to manage the situation efficiently and expeditiously.

“It remains our desire and commitment to ensure that all our people are safe to enable them to continue with their daily endeavours,” he said.

He entreated everyone to report to the nearest health facility upon noticing some or all the symptoms; such as fever and chills, chest discomfort, shortness of breath and confusion or dizziness.

The rest are cough, nausea, vomiting, or stomach pains, Loss of appetite, sweats (often drenching), headache and bloody diarrhea.

The MP said as a matter of urgency, he would entreat all to avoid consuming or coming into contact with carcasses.

In addition, he encouraged all to report any suspicious developments in livestock to the health authorities, VSD and the security agencies for prompt action.

“We all therefore have a duty to ensure that the situation doesn’t get out of hand,” he said.

Mr Abanga said the Government would do all it could to deal with the situation expeditiously, and that they count on each and everyone in this collective fight.

He commended the health authorities, the Animal Health Division of MOFA and other stakeholders for their commitment and dedication.

Mr Abanga said this was proving very effective in curbing any further spread.

He urged them to continue to exhibit the patriotism and professionalism that they had brought onto this.

Adding that they could count on him for support as they discharge their duties.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to the media, religious bodies and traditional rulers to join efforts in sensitizing the public on the various containment and safety measures and protocols outlined by the experts.

GNA

