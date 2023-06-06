AngloGold partners EPA to enhance environmental sustainability on plastic waste

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Obuasi, June 06, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi mine, has partnered the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other stakeholders to enhance environmental sustainability on plastic waste management at Obuasi.

The partnership forms parts of AngloGold’s 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) on Environmental Sustainability which seeks to treat plastic waste as a valuable resource rather than waste.

Mr. George Owusu-Ansah, Senior Sustainability, Environment for AngloGold Ashanti, disclosed this in a speech delivered at a durbar to mark World Environment Day in Obuasi.

This year’s World Environment Day is focusing on tackling plastic pollution through a campaign dubbed, “Beat Plastic Pollution,” which seeks to raise awareness, mobilise action, and promote environmental sustainability.

Mr. George Owusu-Ansah said plastic waste was one of the leading environmental challenges globally today and that AngloGold was making a positive contribution towards an enduring world by being responsible stewards of the environment in which they operate.

He said as a responsible stewards of the environment, the company had also impacted on the community through good waste management practices, pollution prevention and the release of treated water for public consumption.

The company has since the commencement of operations in 2019 streamlined operations on environmental management and has successfully been certified by the ISO 14001 Environmental Management System.

“It is incumbent on the citizenry to collectively find sustainable solutions to reducing, eradicating or finding innovative ways to produce, consume and dispose plastic in order to safeguard the environment,” he noted.

Mr. Prempeh Adarkwaa Yiadom, Obuasi Municipal Head of EPA, said it was estimated that forty per cent of plastics produced were utilised in industrial and domestic packaging universally.

He said plastics had a long duration of decomposition which could take centuries leading to a huge build-up of waste in the system and therefore urged the citizenry to take recycling methods seriously.

“Choosing reusable items and reducing overall consumption of plastics can make a significant impact on the environment,” he stressed.

Awards worth Ghc600,000 were given to Schools, individuals and organisations who excelled in the campaign against the disposal of plastic waste.

They received prizes such as laptops, tabletop computers, dustbins, shovels, wheelbarrows, school bags, books, flat screen televisions, T-shirts, amongst other items.

There was also an exhibition on plastic waste recycling by school children who turned most of this waste plastic into usable materials.

GNA

