Kennedy Agyapong begins campaign tour of Oti Region on Wednesday

by Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) June 6, GNA – Mr Kennedy Agyapong, presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would begin a three – day campaign tour in the Oti Region from Wednesday June 7, 2023.

A statement issued at the Regional Secretariat and signed by Mr Jonathan Akpabeh Manu, the Regional Secretary of the NPP in Oti and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the Mr Agyapong would start his campaign tour with the visit in day one to the Guan constituency, Biakoye and Buem constituency.

Day two per the schedule begins with Akan constituency, Nkwanta South constituency and Nkwanta north Constituency.

It said the presidential aspirant would have a whistle stop at Dambai in the Krachi East constituency on Thursday evening and continue the following morning with the Constituents, and cross River Oti to Krachi Nchumuru constituency and finally ends at Krachi West Constituency.

The statement said, Mr Agyapong would meet with various interest groups, pay courtesy calls on the chiefs, clergy, stakeholders traditional leaders and address them on reason to lead the NPP into 2024 general elections.

