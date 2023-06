Alan Kyerematen to Meet Over 200,000 NPP Delegates in Clusters meetings

Accra, June 30, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential aspirant, Mr Alan Kyerematen, is set to engage Party delegates in series of cluster meetings throughout the country as part of a robust campaign tour to garner support for his presidential bid.

The former Trade and Industry Minister will engage every single delegate of the Party to detail his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) ahead of the Party’s November 4, 2023 Presidential primaries.

A statement issued by Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Press Secretary to Alan Kyerematen, announcing the tour, said the ground-breaking cluster delegates meetings would see the presidential-hopeful engaging with over 200,000 NPP delegates.

The cluster constituency delegates meetings will also showcase Kyerematen’s commitment to sharing ideas with the people and working together with them for victory in the November primaries and the national elections in 2024.

“This innovation is expected to change the dynamics of Aspirant and Delegate interactions, giving diverse delegates from different constituencies a unique opportunity to meet, fraternize, and share experiences from differing perspectives,” the statement said.

The cluster engagements will commence on Monday, 3rd July 2023, from the Greater Accra Region and from there move to the other regions.

The cluster meetings with delegates is fashioned along constituencies with contiguous borders and common characteristics.

This strategic arrangement aims to maximize interaction and cooperation among party members.

They will help delegates and the presidential hopeful together, “devise winning strategies towards

the A4P goal of building a strong partnership for power between the NPP and the public,” the statement stated.

It added that “participation in the durbars is expected to lift the spirits of the delegates and the rank and file of the Party, renewing hope that ‘Together, We Will Win’ the 2024 General and Presidential Elections to transform the fortunes of Ghana.”

Alan Kyerematen’s profile as a former Trade and Industry Minister adds weight to his bid as a presidential candidate hopeful for the NPP, as majority of party members see him as the best candidate to the 2024 presidential elections.

