Akuse district gets new police head office

By Emelia B. Addae

Akuse (E/R), June 26, GNA – Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has commissioned a new district Police office for Akuse, and urged all citizens and businesses to take concerted action to promote peace and development.

He noted that collaborative efforts of the people would contribute to the improvement of society and promote a positive brand image for businesses.

The MCE made these remarks during the commissioning of a new district Police head office complex constructed by Maleka Farms Limited in Akuse in the Eastern Region.

He said the district Police office would enhance law enforcement efforts in the area, hence it was imperative for citizens to develop a strong moral code to support the police in maintaining security for a peaceful environment to attract business investments.

Mr Roger Abou Jaoude, the Chief Executive Officer of Maleka Farms Limited, said the construction of the district police headquarters building was a demonstration of the company’s contribution to aid the development of the area.

“With the deplorable state of the building, the company decided to take it upon itself to construct a better edifice for the Police, to enhance its operations,” he said.

He explained that when the company began operations in the district, it became acquainted with the Police, who assisted in apprehending and thwarting various activities of criminals who were stealing raw materials from the company’s site.

Maleka Farms Limited, founded in 2009, produces high-quality tilapia and employs several young people from Akuse and its surrounding communities.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Emmanuel Twumasi Ankrah, Eastern Regional Police Commander, commended the company for complementing government efforts to equip the Ghana Police Service and improve their functions in maintaining law and order.

He said the concept of bringing modern policing to the doorsteps of citizens and providing expedient service was expensive, hence, the Ghana Police Service in the Eastern Region required assistance from municipal and district assemblies, corporations, and philanthropists.

The Eastern Regional Police Commander, the Chief Executive Officer of Maleka Farms Limited, and the MCE jointly cut the ribbon and unveiled the plague to mark the official opening of the facility for use.

GNA

