FDA to intensify market surveillance and education

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, June 08, GNA – The Western Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority will intensify market surveillance and consumer safety education in major markets across the Region to ensure food safety and quality standards.

There would be Post Market Surveillance to also ascertain good manufacturing practices as well.

The plan would also engage Market Queens, traders, street food vendors, consumers and travelers on pertinent food safety issues, food, and trade standards and how to beat trade barriers through ensuring safety and quality standards.

Mr Solomon Boni, the Western Regional Public Relations Officer of the Authority who made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi, said the goal was to achieve food safety, adding, “there are ways of ensuring safety and quality.”

Mr Boni said the FDA had provided guidance on hygienic food handling, defined the maximum levels of additives, contaminants, residues of pesticides and veterinary drugs as well as specifying food standards.

He stated that the Authority in collaboration with the World Health Organization and Ghana Trade Initiative of Feed the Future of USAID, and other sister agencies would commemorate this year’s World Food Safety Day.

The commemoration of the day would highlight the role of established food safety practices and standards, which ensure food safety and quality.

“Food Standards, Saves Lives,” has been chosen as the theme to remind manufacturers of consumables to uphold standards.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

