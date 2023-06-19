19 countries to compete in 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship – LOC

Credit: Francis Ofori

Accra, June 5, GNA – The Local Organisation for the 12th edition of the Africa Armwrestling Championship has said 12 countries have so far have confirmed their participation in the continental event.

DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor Head of Security and Public Relations of the LOC, in an interview with GNA Sports mentioned that they had made adequate preparations towards hosting this year’s Africa Armwrestling Championship, slated for 22nd and 23rd June, 2023.

She said they are expecting over 300 pullers and officials from 18 countries who would battle for the ultimate prize at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

Central Africa Republic, Congo Republic, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Somalia would be debutants at the championship as they hope to showcase their strength to sweep away laurels as first-timers.

Other countries hoping to make a name for themselves are Mali, Egypt, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Benin, Guinea, Nigeria, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, and host country Ghana.

The last edition of the Africa Armwrestling Championship ended successfully for team Ghana, placing third with a total of 45 medals while Egypt emerged victors of the event.

Prior to the competition this year, there had been developments by GAF in the just-ended National Armwrestling Championship, which was a roadmap towards hosting one of the most memorable tournaments in Africa.

DCOP Donkor said they had been working so hard to make the 12th edition one of the best the continent had seen in recent years.

She noted that facilities had been made available to welcome the various countries who would be participating in the championship.

“We are ready to host the rest of Africa in Accra as we did in 2018. So we entreat everyone to rally behind Ghana as we host the rest of Africa,” she urged.

She also made a passionate appeal to corporate Ghana for support in both cash and kind.

