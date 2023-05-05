Belgian authorities arrest alleged al-Qaeda terrorist for war crimes

Brussels, May 5, (dpa/GNA) – Belgian authorities arrested an alleged al-Qaeda terrorist, the country’s public prosecutor’s office announced on Friday.

The suspect, born in 1979 and of Iraqi nationality, has been charged with several murders with terrorist intent, participation in a terrorist group, war crimes and crimes against humanity, a press release said.

As part of an al-Qaeda terrorist cell, he is believed to be partly responsible for several car bombings in Baghdad’s so-called Green Zone in 2009 and 2010, which left at least 376 people dead and over 2,300 injured, the prosecutor’s office said.

The suspect, who was arrested and charged on Wednesday, is due to appear in court in the northern city of Mechelen on Friday where a judge is to decide whether he remains in custody.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

