Ya-Na’s wife donates items to Yendi Prisons 

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) May 8, GNA – Napaga Kaziya Asana Salifu the wife of Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon has donated three sets of NASCO and ROCH Air Conditioners worth over GHS10,000.00 to the Ghana Prison Service at Yendi in the Northern Region.

She said the donation was on behalf of the Overlord of Dagbon Ya-Na Abukari II and her Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Napaga Kaziya Foundation based in Accra.

She said the Foundation had over the years supported widows, orphans, street children, schools under trees, people with disability (PWDs) dropouts amongst others and had this time around decided to assist the Yendi Prisons.

Napaga Kaziya Asana said said they would soon paint the building of the Yendi Ghana Prison Service and donate used clothing with food stuffs, indicating that her siblings in America were the main supporters of the NGO.

She said Ya-Na could do more if there was peace and appealed to other NGOs to assist the prisoners.

The Yendi Municipal Assistant Director of Yendi Prison Mr. Bopam Augustine who received the items on behalf of the Director of prisons, and Yendi Prison Service expressed gratitude to Napaga Kaziya Foundation for the donation.

Mr. Bopam appealed to other NGOs to help the Yendi Prison Service inmates as the Government alone could not provide all their needs.

GNA

