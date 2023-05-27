World Vision trains faith leaders for Empowered World View programme

Accra, May 26, GNA – World Vision Ghana (WVG) has held a national training programme for Christian faith leaders in the continuous implementation of the Empowered World View (EWV) programme.

The EWV programme seeks to mitigate the effects of climate change through the use of faith leaders as agents to lead in the transformation and preservation of the environment.

The three-day training workshop held in Accra witnessed the participation of pastors, church elders, women’s ministry leaders, christian media firms as they acquired knowledge to influence their respective communities to take necessary actions against climate change.

Speaking at the training programme, which was dubbed the “Creation Care Conference,” Mr Benjamin Sarbah, the Faith and Development Manager at WVG, stressed the vital role faith leaders play in changing behaviours in the society.

“We realised that politicians can’t do all they can to take steps against climate change, so we deem it appropriate to join the fight by engaging these faith leaders who play a crucial and influential role in our society.

“So through this EWV programme, we look to transform the hearts and minds of the people through these faith leaders while equipping them with skills for their own economic empowerment,” he said.

Mr Sarbah added that the implementation of the EWV programme would sensitise the populace as to how they can benefit from the environment while preserving and conserving nature.

Mr Antwi Bossiako Amoah, Director for Climate Vulnerability and Assessment at the Environmental Protection Agency, said the training programme had been beneficial as they learned new techniques for addressing issues of climate change.

“I have listened to many speakers from religious, social, and economic sectors. A lot of ideas have been shared from the biblical, social, and economic points of view, and there was total agreement that we have lost what God gave us.

“I think the church has about 70 per cent influence on the population. and if they could educate their members on how to protect the environment, it would be very helpful. Every church should adopt a strategy for mitigating the effects of climate change,” he said.

Mr Amoah further stated that the church could not do it alone, as they would need the help of all relevant environmental agencies to make the sensitization drive a reality.

WVG’s Empowered World View training programme was held in partnership with A Rocha Ghana, and Challenge Enterprise of Ghana, among others.

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

