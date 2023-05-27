CSIR signs MoU with Heritors Labs Limited to shape Ghana’s research landscape 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 27, GNA – The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has signed agreements with Haritors Labs Limited to pave way for strategic potentials to shape Ghana’s research landscape.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) harmonises operations of both research institutions to drive progress and make meaningful contributions for development.

Mr Paul P. Bosu, Director-General of CSIR and Mr Derry Edean Dadzie, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Heritors Labs Limited, signed for their respective institutions, on Friday May 26, 2023, in Accra.

Mr Paul P. Bosu, after signing the MoU, said the partnership would help put together resources, transfer products and technologies to the private sectors and end users.

He said that research was a key tool for quality and improved end-products and said the CSIR would continue to investigate and bring out new crop varieties that addressed the needs of the people.

He said the MoU would also help both institutions to complement their operations as well as build synergy for efficiency.

Mr Bosu said it would enable the two institutions to undertake joint research and development for specified products and technologies of national relevance to support the modernisation and competitiveness of small and medium scale enterprises.

He said the MoU held enormous benefits for both institutions as it would help them to improve on their research capabilities for the development of the country.

“One main challenge of CSIR was transferring technologies to end users, therefore, it was necessary for Haritors Labs to develop findings into finished products for the market.”

“It would help CSIR reach a wider range audience in terms of production efficiency,” he added.

Mr Derry Edean Dadzie noted that the CSIR lacked market value chain, therefore, there was the need to partner up to focus on research and innovation market value chain mapping activities that would lead to the commercialisation of CSIR’s research outputs.

He said through this partnership, Haritos Labs would leverage CSIR’s rich expertise, knowledge and research infrastructure drive impactful outcomes that benefit both the scientific community and society at large.

He said the partnership was beyond a mere collaboration between two organisations but represents a catalyst for socio-economic growth and transformation.

“We would provide opportunities for CSIR researchers to explore areas of mutual interest, by enabling them conduct research in relevant areas.”

“This would unlock their full potentials to create wealth and jobs for national development”.

Mr Dadzie assured of Ghana becoming a hub for research, development and innovation.

He urged other organisations, both public and private, to explore opportunities for partnerships that can drive socio-economic growth, promote knowledge-sharing and create a thriving ecosystem of innovation.

