Western Region JUSAG joins nationwide strike 

By Justina Paaga

Takoradi May 26, GNA – Members of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) in the Western Region have joined the nationwide strike action, which has crippled court sittings in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Takoradi Harbour Courts showed an absence of the usual busy hive “paperwork” and there were also no sittings at both Circuit Courts A&B. The premises were also unusually quiet with doors closed.

There were people who claimed they were unaware of the strike action, despite the media publications

“Actually, we are on strike and there are no sittings,” a source at the registry told the GNA.

A similar situation occurred at the Sekondi High Court where State Attorneys and other lawyers were barred from accessing the premises.

“All doors were locked and the JUSAG members did not allow us to enter the courts. It’s a nationwide strike,” an unnamed state attorney reported.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

