New Horizon E. P Educational Centre of the Blind receives support 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, May 26, GNA- The Evangelical Presbyterian Church’s Good Shepherd Congregation at Lashibi in the Greater Accra region has presented some items to the New Horizon E. P Educational Centre of the Blind in Ho, in the Volta region.

The items, which included bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, milk, canned fish, biscuits, Milo, sanitary pads, sanitary pads, toilet tissue, toilet roll, detergents and school bags, are aimed to put smiles on the faces of the pupils at the Centre.

The donation was made during the 5th Anniversary of the Centre which was under the theme: “Five Years of Using Innovation and Technology in Promoting Inclusive Education for Learners with Visual Impairment; Our Success, Challenges, and the Way Forward.”

Mr Gershon Breni who is the Catechist of the Lashibi Good Shepherd Congregation, speaking to Ghana News Agency said the items were donations from members of the Church to show love to the learners and to encourage them.

He said the donation forms part of the Church’s corporate social responsibility to the less privileged in society and also as one of the activities marking the Congregation’s 25th anniversary slated for November this year.

Mr Breni said. though the Church, which is the body of Christ was deeply involved in societal development and transformation, a lot more had to be done to support people with disabilities to explore their potential.

The Catechist commended the director and management of the Centre for their commitment and efforts at helping to better the lives of children with visual impairment in the region and beyond.

He charged the management of the Centre to ensure that the items were properly maintained and used for their intended purpose to better the lives of the children.

Presbyter Bettina Hewlett-Bogart of the Good Shepherd Congregation asked parents of children with disabilities to seek opportunities for their children to achieve their dreams.

She appealed to parents of children with disabilities to stop hiding them and bring them to the Centre to receive training that would enable them to navigate life with ease.

The Presbyter called on all including the media to come on board to create an enabling environment for people with disabilities to attain greater heights to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

The West Volta Presbyterian Women Fellowship of the E.P. Church also donated similar items to the Centre to support the upkeep of the children.

Reverend Mrs Nieem Adiepena, Board Chairperson for New Horizon Foundation of the Blind thanked the donors and assured them that the items would be used to improve the lives of the learners.

She mentioned feeding, maintenance, infrastructure and means of transport for the children for medical checkups as major challenges facing the Centre and appealed for support from all.

Rev. Mrs Adiepena urged the Ghana Education Service to liaise with the Ministry of Health to have annual eye screening for children to reduce the incidence of visual impairment in the country.

She also called for mothers of children with visual impairment to be economically empowered to enable them to support their children.

Madam Mildred Abena Sakitey, Member of the Event Fundraising Committee of the Lashibi Good Shepherd Congregation thanked the members of the congregation for their generosity and appealed the Church to continue supporting the vulnerable.

GNA

