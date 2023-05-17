Wa Youth Resource Centre is a promise we have delivered – Vice President Bawumia

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), May 17, GNA – Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the successful completion of the Multi-purpose Youth Resource Centre (YRC) in Wa is a promise that the New Patriotic Party government has delivered to the people of the Upper West Region.

He said the facility would help improve the development of sporting activities and to unearth the sports talents in the region and the country at large saying, “This one is a promise delivered and we thank God for it.

“It’s a multi-purpose facility for different sports, so it is good to enhance sports in this country, in this region and in Wa in particular”, Alhaji Dr. Bawumia observed.

Vice President Bawumia said this in Wa on Wednesday when he inspected the progress of work at the Wa YRC as part of his visit to the Upper West Region.

He earlier on called on the overlord of the Wala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV to announce his presence in the region and the purpose of his visit.

The facility in Wa was one of the 10 YRCs being constructed across the country.

Phase one of the project had been fully completed while phase two was about 98 per cent complete and projected to be fully completed in about two months.

The Vice President commended the contractor in charge of the project for the quality of work done.

“I am very impressed with what I have seen. This is fantastic and I must congratulate you and your team. I must congratulate the Contractor for an excellent work done, and I believe that it will be put to good use”, Vice President Bawumia said.

GNA

