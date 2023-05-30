Vivo Energy Ghana promotes responsible waste management

Accra, May 30, GNA – Vivo Energy Ghana, the Shell Licensee, has donated a skip container to the La Enobal Basic School in Accra to support responsible waste management and by extension, environmental sustainability.



The programme named The Green Champions is to support sustainable projects to protect the people and the planet through meaningful partnerships.



A statement signed by Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communication Manager and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the Green Champions are made of employees, passionate about climate action and sustainability and see an opportunity to promote sustainability initiatives in their workplace, engaging other members of staff and acting as a focal person for those wanting to take green action.



It said the desire to protect the environment for future generations is undeniably a point of focus for governments, international communities and businesses.



The skip container donation to the La Enobal Basic School illustrated how Vivo Energy Ghana’s Sustainability Framework seeks to support the planet by encouraging recycling and reducing waste generation.

The Green Champions admitted: “We want to preserve the environment and make the world a better place for our children, they are Ghana’s citizens of tomorrow”.



The statement said the Corporate Communications Manager on behalf of the Managing Director expressed delight at the opportunity to support the La Enobal Basic School in its efforts to promote responsible environmental practices.



“She mentioned that Vivo Energy Ghana’s dedication to fostering sustainable development in Ghana is reflected in the Green Champions Programme.



“We are committed to supporting the communities where we operate, and the Green Champions programme is one of the ways we are demonstrating this. We believe that by supporting initiatives like this, we can contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in Ghana,” she said.



The statement said the Headmaster of the La Enobal Basic School, Michael Odonkor expressed gratitude to Vivo Energy Ghana for the donation, noting that the container would help the school to promote a cleaner and healthier environment for its pupils and the community at large.



The skip container will be used to collect, store, and sell recyclable materials such as plastics, paper, and cans. This will help the school to promote a culture of recycling and waste reduction among pupils and staff.



The Green Champions programme is one of the many sustainability initiatives that Vivo Energy is undertaking in Ghana.



“As an energy business, Vivo Energy Ghana is committed to promoting sustainable development in the country through our operations and community engagement initiatives.”



