UNWTO: Bulgaria Ranked Among Top 10 in Foreign Tourist Growth and Revenues by Foreign Tourists in 2023 Q1

Sofia, May 15 (BTA/GNA) – International tourism grew explosively in the first quarter of 2023, with twice as many people travelling during the period than in the same quarter last year, according to a report by the United Nations International Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Bulgaria is in the top ten on two indicators – growth in foreign tourists and growth in revenue from foreign tourist. In the first quarter of 2023, the foreign tourists growth is 27% compared to January-March 2019 (sixth place), and the revenue by foreign tourists has grown by 21% (tenth place).

Data shows that approximately 235 million people travelled for tourism during the period, which is twice as many as in January-March 2022 and about 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

In 2022, there were 960 million tourists, or about 66% of pre-pandemic levels.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Middle East region recorded the fastest recovery, with 15% more tourists there compared to the same period of 2019.

Europe reached 90% of pre-pandemic levels, the Americas 85% and Africa 88%. Asia saw the weakest recovery at 54%, mostly due to China’s late opening.

