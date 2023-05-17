Unilever reiterates commitment to strengthening operations in Ghana

By Iddi Yire/Stanley Senya

Accra, May 17, GNA – Unilever Ghana Limited, one of Ghana’s largest consumer goods companies, has reiterated its commitment to strengthening its operations in the country.

Mr George Owusu-Ansah, the Managing Director of Unilever Ghana, said the Company after returning to profitability in 2022 was now on track to ensure sustainable growth of the business.

He noted that Unilever, just like any other company, was affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic, however, with prudent management and the loyalty of their consumers, they were able to turn the fortunes of the Company around.

Mr Owusu-Ansah stated this during a special media engagement programme in Accra on the theme “Rediscovering our Greatness, our Brands, our Heritage”.

The aim of the event was to brief the media on the Unilever Ghana’s achievements over the past year.

“For us our consumers are the most important because they consume our products and they keep us in business.” Mr Owusu-Ansah stated.

“We recognized that we are in tough times and we do appreciate what it takes for them to patronize and use the products.”

He reiterated that first and foremost was that their focus was on quality to make sure that their products always deliver what they promised.

“And secondly, in full recognition of the times we are in is continuous focus on our cost and making sure that we are taking out waste and reducing cost, so that we don’t burden them with cost that does not give them any value at all,” he said

“And last I will say to them is we do feel the pain because we also live here and as things improve and the work that is being done by the Government and all begins to yield results, we would in tandem look at our prices and make our products more affordable.”

Touching on Unilver’s efforts in helping young people gain employable skills, the Managing Director said it was important because at the end of the day, their compass as a business was about sustainable living, which was about human beings and the planet earth.

“For human beings we need work to live our lives; and without work, as our great President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah said once ‘work and happiness’. And so, when there is no work, per Osagyefo’s definition, there is no happiness.”

“And we cannot be a Company that is living to support sustainable living without supporting work,” he added.

He said Unilever Ghana’s focus on employment and skilling young people for work was borne out of their compass; saying “and that is where we are taking our motivation from.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

